Powerful New Book Analyses Race-Relations of African-Americans; Exposing Continued Anger in 'Black America'

Washington, D.C. -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- With over four decades of law enforcement experience, Allan E. Lucas, Jr. has a unique insight into society, its makeup and the animosity that lies within. In his compelling and important new book, Lucas provides the most definitive examination of race-relations among African-Americans ever published.



While many will be disturbed by what ‘A View From Street-Level-The Answer to Why?’ exposes, its admissions are vital to the continued welfare of American society.



Synopsis:



An investigative and political analysis of race-relations of African-Americans in the United States, that began with a mother's anguished question. It explores the myth of slavery, and the reasons for the continuing frustration and anger in Blacks in America. The United States created a land of "colors," Black and White. This book answers the question of "Why?" for both sides.



You hear the word "slave," and it conjures pictures of a “united Black people” in chains. Colonial racism reduced this massive group of prisoners to the status of chattel, human property, and fostered the illusion that these “Blacks” labored for their "masters" as “one people.” This mis-representation is responsible for the continuing anger in Black people, and the continued frustration in White people, as to how to end the guilt and pain that the memory of "slavery" invokes. Both sides see a different picture of the same evil, and that is what is causing the simmering debate of race-relations in America to be avoided. Neither side can let this issue "rest," because neither side can see the truth behind the lie. This book reveals the brainwashing and political maneuverings, that have affected the mindset of both races of people living side-by-side, but looking at America through different interpretations.



Prisoners become "institutionalized" to their conditions of long-term imprisonment. So too, do their guards. Explore the unique conditioning of "generational-institutionalization," that has caused both Blacks and Whites in America, to be deceived for over 237-years since this country was founded.



As the author explains, the issues described in his book have taken their toll on society-at-large.



“From 1976 to 2011, over 262,000 Black people were murdered by their own race in America. On average, over 20 African-Americans die by their own hands each day. No one can understand the reasons for the tremendous numbers of death, nor can they stop this phenomenon,” says Lucas, who also served as a Marine Sergeant.



Continuing, “It is because both sides of this sickness (Black and White) cannot see through the ingrained racism and institutionalized behaviors that created this madness, to recognize that the massive group of black-skinned prisoners from America’s past has evolved into a massive group of uncontrolled prisoners of the present. Everyone is against each other and there’s no end in sight. The solution is right in front of us all, but we do not see it. ”



While educational and insightful, Lucas warns that his narrative is only suitable for a mature audience.



“It’s a no-holds-barred exposé’ that could affect younger readers or those who are easily upset. This in itself is a testament to the problems we’re facing, but it’s still a story that needs to be told,” he adds.



With the book’s popularity increasing, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘A View From Street-Level-The Answer to Why?’ is available now: http://amzn.to/1hZNJBX.



For more information, visit the book’s official website: http://www.viewfromstreetlevel.com.



About the Author: Allan E. Lucas, Jr.

Allan E. Lucas, Jr. is one of five-generations of native Washingtonians.



He attended D.C. Public Schools, and holds a Master's degree in Administration of Justice and Security from the University of Phoenix.



Allan is a former Vietnam-Era Marine Sergeant, and a Black Belt in Wado-ryu karate. He is a retired D.C. law enforcement officer who resides in Washington, D.C.