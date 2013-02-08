Powerful New Book by Tamera D Briscoe Inspires Readers to Receive All That God Has in Store

Shelby, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- In life, everybody experiences trying times. While many turn to family and friends for support, those turning to God often bear the most comforting and fruitful results. Nothing proves this stronger than a life-changing new book release by Tamera D Briscoe.



‘Be Blessed in What You Have in Order to Become Blessed in What You Want’ has the potential to provide solace to millions of readers around the world.



Synopsis:



This highly-researched book shows people how to walk in all that God has in store for us. As some doubt that God wants us to be successful in all areas, this book provides that it could not be farther from the truth. He wants to have it all.



As the author explains, her book’s release comes at a time when many need help.



“It is very important in these trying times to know that God is still working and that he still wants nothing but the best for us,” says Briscoe.



Continuing, “As, when you know that you are blessed, you can obtain the blessings quicker.”



With the book’s demands increasing, interested readers are urged to purchase their copy as soon as possible.



‘Be Blessed in What You Have in Order to Become Blessed in What You’, published by Booktango, is available now: http://amzn.to/YWw1Lf



The author is located in Shelby, NC.