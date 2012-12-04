Powerful New Book Exposes Problems with Today's World, While Offering Compelling Advice on How to Change.

Atlantic City, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2012 -- Offering a realistic and life-changing blueprint for change, author Paul Schmidt is delighted to announce the launch of his new book titled ‘Why Won’t the World Ever Change’.



Following a terribly traumatic event, Schmidt learned how to change his own life. Wanting to impart this information on others, his book begins with an overview that details what is wrong with today’s world. What follows is the compelling story of Schmidt’s own experiences and stark revelations that almost ended his life.



Moving into the middle of the book, life areas such as acceptance, love, anger and evil are discussed in great detail. Schmidt advises as to how many people are incorrectly taught the value in these areas of their life, often resulting in negative consequences.



“Many of us have no clue how we can not only make these areas work in our lives but how we can make these areas success stories in the lives which we live,” the author explains.



The book ends with a couple of chapters of very specific ideas and suggestions on what we the people living on this Earth can do to change and make this Earth the place which God intended it to be when he created it.



“I know that I am not the only one searching for another way to live life. I know that I am not the only one who has ever given up hope. I know that I am not the only one who felt that they were unlovable. My book answers many of these dilemmas, and more,” Schmidt adds.



In short, the book offers a life-changing overview of the world, its problems and some very viable solutions.



‘Why Won’t the World Ever Change’, published by Oneinus, is available on Amazon.



Direct purchase link: http://amzn.to/SZI9nc



