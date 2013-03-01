Powerful New Book Shares Insider's Affordable Home Staging Secrets

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- Selling a home is no small task. From finding the right agent to navigating an ocean of paperwork – some of the most important tasks often get little attention. Interior designer Lynn, will share with you, via a powerful new book, is set to help thousands to embrace the crucial importance that home staging plays in a sale.



‘Affordable Home Staging Secrets: How to Make Money Before You List Your Home & Have Fun Doing It!’ is set to resonate with thousands of readers around the world.



Synopsis:



Make money before you list your home in the real estate market, and have fun doing it! Included are a list of paint colors for successful home staging that will work well with any color scheme. You will learn the principles and elements of interior design, so that, you may create a buyer-friendly atmosphere that the buyer will instantly connect with.



Learn what methods are needed to take appropriate action as a seller to profit , and benefit from the selling of your home in a timely fashion. Understand the needs and desires of the potential buyer.



This book will show you easy and straight-forward ideas that will allow you to accomplish your home staging project with ease.



As the author explains, her book will be of vital importance to any first-time seller, or for anyone looking to brush up their staging skills.



“The book is import to anyone who wants to learn how to stage a home so that they attract the buyer and help sell the home faster,” says Lynn.



Continuing, “It is also important to anyone who would like to know about interior design. For example, it offers the exact paint colors that will successfully achieve a buyer-friendly appeal.”



While focusing on the positive points of home staging, Lynn also makes readers aware of the many pitfalls.



“Successfully staging a home is also about understanding what not to do. Being armed with this information can make the difference between a slow sale and a hot house that jumps off the market with ease,” she adds.



Critics praise the author for the diligent efforts she has taken to help those selling a home in the wake of a financial crisis.



Due to the book’s increasing popularity, interested readers are urged to purchase their copy as soon as possible.



‘Affordable Home Staging Secrets: How to Make Money Before You List Your Home & Have Fun Doing It!’ is available now: http://amzn.to/ZJmibD



The book is also available in the following formats and outlets: Barnes & Noble, iBookstore, Sony, Kobo, Baker & Taylor, Copia, Gardner's, eBookPie, eStentral and Scridb.



About the Author: N. Lynn Mathews

N. Lynn Mathews is a writer and Interior Designer. She has designed a unique line of decorative tables and owns her own company called Artcanvas Tabletops Inc. Her knowledge within interior design extends to the world of home staging.