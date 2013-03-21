Powerful New Book Tells Real-Life Coming-of-Age from Perspective of Single Parent's Child

Corpus Christi, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- Single parenthood is a growing trend in modern society, with tens of millions of children living their formative years away from the traditional nuclear family unit. With the story of this experience rarely told by the children themselves, a new memoir by Carlos Perez gives his side of the story from a refreshing and unique perspective.



‘The Boy Who Cried Inside’ could be seen as America’s best-kept secret; a story that needs to be told.



Synopsis:



‘The Boy Who Cried Inside’ is a dramatic tale about a young man growing up as a son of a Single Parent. This dramatic view chose the ups and down’s of a child, a different perspective. A story that is never told a topic none talks about.



The tears and the joy that this young man endures to take a voyage, a tiny journey into the psychological impact that a child of a single parent experiences. The heart aches of life’s mysteries unfold as a child becomes a man! Many children that experience this sort of ordeal masks the true emotions, though they hide their pain and pretend everything is OK! There tears can only be found in the inside, giving them the sensation of emptiness. They spend the rest of their life searching for a purpose, longing for an answer.



I asked a question - will they ever find what they are looking for? I pray that one day they find a cure for this epidemic. That plague’s every city in this world, prepare to enter and experience the tale of ‘The Boy Who Cried Inside!’



As the author explains, the topic of single parenthood and its effect on children is rarely given the attention it deserves.



“This story is important because most people either are or know someone who is a single parent. I want to share my story with the world because I feel that this topic deserves more attention,” says Perez.



Continuing, “If we can get it into one person’s hand to read - we have served a vital purpose. The next person just might be on the verge of being a single parent.”



‘The Boy Who Cried Inside’, published by Lulu, is available now: http://bit.ly/14c7Me4



About the author:

The author is from Corpus Christi, TX.