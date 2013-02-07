Powerful New eBook Uses Fun & Engaging Story to Raise Vital Awareness of Human Trafficking.

Smithville, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- While it remains the United States’ number one illegal money-maker, the issue of human trafficking is shunned off the radar of most citizens. With the underground industry claiming thousands of lives every year, one celebrated human rights advocate has decided to catch the public’s attention via the power of literature.



By releasing a fun and entertaining book, coupled with a serious undertone, Dr. K-Lee Starland hopes to raise the awareness, debate and action that human trafficking deserves.



Synopsis:



It was during the 1950's that the Italian mafia tyrant, Don Amato Rizoso, determined it was time to get involved in the lucrative trade of human trafficking - sex slavery.



Since there were no federal laws and ICE (Immigration Customs Enforcement) hadn't yet been created, those audacious Rizoso mafia wives decided they had to form their own group in order to rescue at least a few of the very victims their husbands were trafficking.



As the author explains, her book is a strategic attempt to get people to wake up and recognize the prevailing danger of the global illegal sex trade.



“Human Trafficking in every form is now the number one illegal money-maker in the USA. It is an insidious worldwide problem robbing, in this case, young girls of both their dignity and their very lives,” says Dr. Starland, who has assisted a large number of Human Rights NGOs around the world.



She continues, “Sex slavery is not on the radar of many people's lists of concerns or even awareness. Because this topic tends to create fear, I have chosen a fun and entertaining (while dutifully violent) way of bringing awareness to the general public for the purpose of creating more voices rising to help halt this travesty.”



With books seeing something of a recent resurgence, Dr. Starland is confident that she has chosen the right medium to help the public both recognize the issue at hand and feel empowered to do something about it.



“We’re bombarded with thousands of messages every day. However, reading is often a time of deep thought and concentration. Therefore, I want to use that opportunity to present the real-world problem of human trafficking to people and give them some food for serious thought. Together we can solve the problem, if we’re only willing to take positive action, she adds.



Expected to resonate with thousands of people across the planet, interested readers are urged to step forward and purchase their copy of the book as soon as possible.



‘The Audacious Ladies of La Gran Sorellanza’, published by the author, is available from Amazon: http://amzn.to/TgeF9c



Dr. Starland can also be followed on Social Media.



Facebook: http://on.fb.me/Vqawfq

Twitter: https://twitter.com/KleeStarland



About K-lee Starland, Ph.D

K-lee Starland, Ph.D. was born and raised in Naperville, Illinois. As a young woman she was active in university human rights and women rights activities in Texas and California. She graduated with a Ph.D. in Health and Human Services and a specialty in Human Rights. She is now a passionate and dedicated international Human Rights advisor assisting national and international Governments and NGO's in conflict negotiation, project planning and public speaking awareness education. Official website: http://k-leestarland.org