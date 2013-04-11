Powerful New Guide from 'The Travel Angel' Opens Readers' Minds to Travel's Grand Adventure

Wailuku, HI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- From ancient voyagers to today's frequent fliers, travel has always been a window to the rest of the world and a means of transforming strangers into valued friends. But how can the average person leave their cares behind to open themself to travel's grand adventure?



Don't worry. “The Travel Angel Handbook, A Guide to Reduce the Stress of Air Travel,” a new ebook by the Rev. Cindy Paulos, has them covered!



This informative and entertaining collection of tips covers every step of the process, from getting documents in order and stopping the mail at home to deep breathing, affirmations and simple exercises anyone can do in their seat when things in the cabin get turbulent or boring.



Cindy Paulos is an award-winning author, songwriter, radio personality and travel agent. For many years she has made her home on Maui, Hawaii, which has been her launch pad for frequent jaunts around the planet. From her own travels and research she has learned invaluable practical lessons — the cheapest days of the week and month to travel, herbal remedies, the right things to say to desk agents at the gate to get an upgrade and a fool proof method of actually packing light.



As a spiritual seeker for decades in a variety of disciplines, she also brings a right-brain approach to the subject.



“I address the fears and nagging little worries that can spoil a trip and ingeniously replace them with ways of focusing, calming and projecting the energy you want to receive,” says Paulos.



Continuing, “Just as the first part of the book is full of detailed how-to tips, the second part is a soothing prescription for well-being, with step-by-step physical exercises — walking around the cabin every hour is a start — to affirmations and prayers to quiet the chattering mind.”



Just reading the spiritual chapters, including quotes from famous travelers through time, can be a valuable aid on any journey. Packing ‘The Travel Angel’ in a carry-on guarantees that travellers will have a wonderful companion on every flight!



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



For example, one reader said that, “Air Travel can be pretty stressful. So it was great to find a complete handbook that covers everything from getting ready for a trip to all the things you can do to get through the airport with less stress. I especially like the positive travel affirmations, meditations and prayers. I take long trips and the stretching exercises are easy to do and can easily be done on-board with drawing too much attention to yourself.”



About the Author: Rev. Cindy Paulos

Rev. Cindy Paulos is a DJ, author, speaker, metaphysical minister, artist, composer, lyricist, author, and travel agent.



She has worked in radio for over 35 years and co-founded the Visionary Radio Group in 1979. She hosts Maui’s longest running talk show which has aired for over 21 years, and she interviews, celebrities, authors and spiritual teachers.



She is also a travel agent and has had a travel show for many years. She has travelled extensively visiting over 25 countries throughout the world.



Cindy published her book “Put a Little Light in Your Life, a Guide to Sending and Receiving Positive Energy” in 2008. It has hundreds of inspired messages and spiritual exercises that are useful to practice.



While attending Beverly Hills High School she had an enlightenment experience that changed her life. She has been doing Inspirational writing most of her life and has taught metaphysics with International Institute of Metaphysics where she holds a Doctorate in Metaphysics.



Her two award winning CD’s feature her original music and lyrics. ‘There is a Forever” is CD that is inspirational in nature. Her latest CD, “Practicing Aloha” won the Hawaii Music Award for in the Inspirational Category, and was nominated for a Hoku by the Hawaii Academy of Recording Arts.