Powerful Postcard Marketing Hits High Note, Keeps Music Academies Open

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- Businesses can now sing a different tune... one of success, that is. The nation is still facing a long economic recovery—many businesses have and will fail, but just as many will survive. Arizona-based Cactus Mailing Company is helping struggling businesses sing a song of survival with powerful postcard marketing, an “underrated marketing tactic that produces tangible results.”



According to the 2012 Channel Preference Survey conducted by ExactTarget, a leading global research and interactive marketing specialty firm, 65 percent of consumers have made a purchase as a result of a direct mailer piece. “For many businesses, postcard marketing is the key to establishing and broadening a loyal customer base,” says Cactus Mailing Company co-founder and CEO Mike Ryan. “Direct mailers strike a chord with consumers that simply cannot be denied.”



Lending even more credibility to the power of postcard marketing, the survey also found that, out of 11 categories, direct mailers were chosen as the most acceptable means of communication in four categories, tied with e-mail in two others, and scored a close second behind e-mail in another four categories.



Jon and Yoko Greeney—owners of Oregon-based Jon & Yoko’s Music Store—attribute their own economic recovery to direct mailer success. In an online testimonial, the couple writes, “Cactus Mailing Company is one of the main reasons we are in business today. With just a few direct mail advertisements sent..., we filled up our studio. Cactus Mailing is hands down the best marketing tool we have used. Bravo!”



Amy Pierson of Bergen Academy writes, “Cactus Mailing has helped our company grow from a music school of 200 students to an academy of 350 students. We could not ask for a more professional company to work with... [postcard marketing is] a worthwhile investment that we will continue to use for our growing business.”



Cactus Mailing Company offers a variety of direct mailer services and postcard marketing package deals, tailored to suit a specific industry niche including education, dentistry, real estate, fitness, wireless, mortgage, beauty, food, and finance among others. The company also offers extensive consultation on building a targeted mailing list.



Custom quotes for marketing postcards are available on the Cactus Mailing Company website (http://www.cactusmailing.com).



About Cactus Mailing Company

Helping businesses broaden their customer base since 2001, Cactus Mailing Company specializes in postcard design, printing, mailing and marketing of postcards, brochures and flyers. More postcard marketing information is available on the company website (http://www.cactusmailing.com).



Media Contact

Mike Ryan, Cactus Mailing Company

Email: info@cactusmailing.com

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

http://www.cactusmailing.com

(866) 443-1442