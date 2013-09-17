Indianapolis, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- With a goal of $25,000 the makers of the POWERQUBE™ have launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo. Geared toward personal electronic devices such as tablets, smart phones, iPods®, iPads®, iTouches®, Samsung®, Android®, Nokia®, etc., the POWERQUBE™ is the 21st century charging solution to the age-old power-strip. A revolutionary electrical power and charging system that allows consumers to charge up to nine devices simultaneously through three USB ports and six electrical outlets, the POWERQUBE™ is a smart charging device with a sleek and attractive design. Compact and designed to place on a desk, conference table, kitchen counter, coffee table, nightstand or dorm room desk, the modernly designed POWERQUBE™ can be placed anywhere the consumer needs power management and USB charging capabilities. JOIN THE REVOLUTION!



January 2011 began the extensive creative process to design the product that will no doubt revolutionize how consumers approach charging their most coveted devices. The first product to be launched from Genie Products, LLC based in Indianapolis, Indiana, the POWERQUBE™ charging system solves multiple problems that exist within the traditional power strip that has currently gone unchanged since its inception forty years ago. Unchanged that is until the POWERQUBE™. Conveniently the product allows consumers to quick-charge three iPads simultaneously via its three USB ports. A smart device that senses the power requirements for each device, the POWERQUBE™ negotiates power to each USB port independently, eliminating the need to mark the ports with “Standard” and “Tablet” indicators. The innovative charging system comes with five feet of cable and a right angle flat wall plug for convenient use in any outlet. “This is the first of many products in our household electrical appliance product line.” said Brian Stewart, President of Genie Products, LLC. “Our mission is to solve simple household electrical charging problems attractively, effectively and conveniently. Our POWERQUBE™ will be our flagship product.” The company’s flagship product frees consumers from the endless search for power adapters, slow charging devices or the fear a power surge. This product has a power surge circuit breaker built right in, with a reset switch.



Funds raised on Indiegogo will go toward an ETL certification of the POWERQUBE™, and research and development of Genie Products, LLC’s additional pipeline products which are due to launch the early part of next year. The company has already invested significant capital in the research, prototyping, tooling, and final development of the POWERQUBE™, and are ready to mass produce the revolutionary charging system. Hoping to deliver the product to the marketplace before the Christmas holiday, crowdfunding supporters will receive an early delivery of the POWERQUBE™ at a deeply discounted price.



The product will retail for $59.95 however crowdfunding perks include POWERQUBE™ investments between $34 and $44 for one device. The sleek and stylish product comes in an attractive array of colors which include white, black and steel grey.



Genie Products, LLC is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and is headed up by the company’s Co-Founders, and CO-CEO’s Brian Stewart and Scott Weaver. With a combined 55 years of experience in a wide range of businesses, including Venture Capital, Convenience Stores, Gas Stations, and Manufacturing, Stewart and Weaver will use their expertise to successfully direct this company’s launch of several already designed stylish follow-up products to their flagship item the POWERQUBE™. All products are designed with the typical household in mind.



To make a donation to this crowdfunding project visit Click Here



About Smart Crowdfunding LLC

Smart Crowdfunding is a Florida based company providing marketing and promotional services, which are designed to help crowdfunding projects look better, gain better visibility and ultimately gain trust with potential campaign backers.



For more information about Smart Crowdfunding Click Here