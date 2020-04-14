Powership Market Booming Demand Leading to Exponential CAGR Growth by 2026 : Industry Growth Insights : ABB, GAS Entec, General Electric, Karpower International

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2020 -- Powerships are highly popular among end users because of their fuel flexibility. Powerships can generate power by using both oil and natural gas as per the fuel availability and floating power plant operating conditions. The lack of appropriate LNG distribution pipelines or liquefaction and regasification facilities to import gas in several countries has resulted in the growing demand for LNG-to-powerships which use LNG to produce electricity. The increasing adoption of LNG-to powerships will also help in reducing GHG emissions as higher emission fuels will be replaced by natural gas. Thus, the development of LNG-to-powership market has been identified as one of the critical Powerships Market trends, which will have a positive impact on the growth of the market.



The demand for energy is increasing across the globe. This rising demand for energy can be attributed to the increasing global population and growing economic activities. Emerging economies such as India and China are the major consumers of electricity. The digitalization of modern economies, electrification of the heating and transportation sector, and a growing number of electronically connected devices will fuel the demand for electricity in the coming years. The adoption of electric motor systems in industries and the growing demand for air conditioning services in households are also contributing to the growing demand for energy. This will result in the increasing adoption of powerships, which can fulfill the growing energy demand across the world. In addition to the growth of the LNG-to-powerships market, the rising global energy demand will also be a significant factor driving the growth of the powerships market at a CAGR of almost 24% during the forecast period.



Request Exclusive Free Sample PDF Of This Report At – https://industrygrowthinsights.com/request-sample/?reportId=155272



Segment by Key players:

- ABB

- GAS Entec

- General Electric

- Karpower International

- Mitsui O.S.K Lines

- Becker Marine Systems



Segment by Type:

- Oil-fired Powership

- Gas-fired Powership



Segment by Application:

- Civil

- Military



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Avail Discount On This Report – https://industrygrowthinsights.com/ask-for-discount/?reportId=155272



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Powership Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Powership Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Powership Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Powership Market Forecast

4.5.1. Powership Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Powership Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Powership Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Powership Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Powership Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Powership Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Powership Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Powership Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Powership Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Powership Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Powership Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Powership Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



For More Enquiry About This Report @ https://industrygrowthinsights.com/enquiry-before-buying/?reportId=155272



About IndustryGrowthInsights:

IndustryGrowthInsights has set its benchmark in the market research industry by providing syndicated and customized research report to the clients. The database of the company is updated on a daily basis to prompt the clients with the latest trends and in-depth analysis of the industry. Our pool of database contains various industry verticals that include: IT & Telecom, Food Beverage, Automotive, Healthcare, Chemicals and Energy, Consumer foods, Food and beverages, and many more. Each and every report goes through the proper research methodology, validated from the professionals and analysts to ensure the eminent quality reports.



Contact Info:

Name: Alex Mathews

Address: 500 East E Street, Ontario,

CA 91764, United States.

Phone No: USA: +1 909 545 6473 | IND: +91-7000061386

Email: sales@industrygrowthinsights.com

Website: https://industrygrowthinsights.com