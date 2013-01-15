Powersports Superstore, BikerLeathers.ca, Now Featuring the Newest Shoei Motorcycle Helmets

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- Powersports superstore, Crazy Al’s BikerLeathers.ca, is proud to now feature the newest Shoei motorcycle helmets, including the popular GT-Air and the J-Cruise. The online store, along with the company’s massive retail store, Crazy Al's Powersports Supply, features a wide range of the most current motorcycle, motocross and snowmobile gear at the lowest prices in North America.



A motorcycle helmet is a motorcyclist’s first line of defense against the outside elements, including the environment, nature, weather and other people on the road. It serves to protect an individual’s eyes, face, head, ears and more, proving how important it is to have a quality-made, safe helmet.



BikerLeathers.ca is pleased to now offer bikers the latest Shoei helmets. Available in variety of colors and sizes, the new GT-Air and J-Cruise motorcycle helmets provide motorcyclists with the ultimate in protection, comfort, safety and style.



Featuring an AIM shell construction, the new GT-Air offers bikers a strong and protective, yet lightweight Shoei motorcycle helmet. The helmets also feature a multi density EPS-liner, a fully removable interior for superior wicking, a three-part outer shell construction for perfect fit and maximum compactness, a 5-supply shock absorbent fibreshell, a flush surface and integrated spoiler for less wind turbulence, an anti-fog and anti-scratch coated sun visor with 99 percent UV blocking, and wind tunnels to help provide the perfect balance between silence and airflow.



For those bikers who prefer an open-face lid helmet, the new Shoei J-Cruise offers a large number of benefits other motorcycle helmets do not. The J-Cruise features a built-in internal sun shield, an advanced ventilation system with multiple air inlets and outlets, a 5-ply shock absorbent fibreshell, a large, smooth-operating and distortion-free CJ-2 shield, a fully removable 3D Max-Dry interior system and an AIM shell construction.



BikerLeathers.ca customers can enjoy deep discounts on these new Shoei helmets, as well as the site’s large array of other motorcycle, motocross and snowmobile products. In fact, the site’s prices are 10 to 80 percent less than other North American stores.



For more information about the new GT-Air, the J-Cruise or the site’s extensive selection of products, visit http://www.bikerleathers.ca



About BikerLeathers.ca

BikerLeathers.ca is a powerhouse in the motorsports industry. The site is owned by Crazy Al's Powersports Supply, which first opened its doors in 1983. Since then, the company has expanded their Inventory to supply people throughout North America with the largest selection of motorcycle, motocross and snowmobile gear through their website and their massive retail location, Crazy Al's Powersports Supply.