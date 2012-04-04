Powerwave Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWAV) Investor Alert: Deadline on April 9

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2012 -- A deadline is coming up on April 9 in the lawsuit filed for investors in NASDAQ:PWAV shares against Powerwave Technologies, Inc. over certain alleged false and misleading statements.



Investors with a substantial investment in NASDAQ:PWAV shares between February 1, 2011 and October 18, 2011, should get active before the Deadline that is coming up on April 9, 2012 and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Powerwave Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWAV) between February 1, 2011 and October 18, 2011, that Powerwave Technologies and certain of its officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Specifically, the plaintiff claims that between February 1, 2011 and October 18, 2011 defendants issued materially false and misleading statements regarding Powerwave Technologies’ business and prospects.



On November 8, 2011, Powerwave Technologies, Inc. reported that its three months Revenue fell from $156million for a three months period ending on Oct. 3, 2010 to $77million for the three months period ending on Oct. 2, 2011, further Powerwave Technologies, Inc. reported that its nine months Revenue fell from $415million for a nine months period ending on Oct. 3, 2010 to $384million for its nine months period ending on Oct. 2, 2011.



NASDAQ:PWAV shares closed on April 3, 2012 at $1.93 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Powerwave Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWAV), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



