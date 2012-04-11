Powerwave Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWAV) Investor sued Directors over Alleged Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2012 -- A current stockholder in NASDAQ:PWAV shares filed a lawsuit against certain directors of Powerwave Technologies, Inc over alleged breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



The plaintiff alleges that defendants failed to warn investors that the firm was struggling tremendously due to a decline in sales caused by economic, political, and legal turmoil in the North America, Middle East, and European markets.



On November 8, 2011, Powerwave Technologies, Inc. reported that its three months Revenue fell from $156million for a three months period ending on Oct. 3, 2010 to $77million for the three months period ending on Oct. 2, 2011, further Powerwave Technologies, Inc. reported that its nine months Revenue fell from $415million for a nine months period ending on Oct. 3, 2010 to $384million for its nine months period ending on Oct. 2, 2011.



In February another investor filed already lawsuit against Powerwave Technologies, Inc over alleged Securities Laws Violations and just recently an different investor in PWAV shares filed the lawsuit against certain directors of Powerwave.



Since the 1:5split on Oct 31, 2011 NASDAQ:PWAV shares fell to as low as $1.71 in January 2012 and closed on April 6, 2012 at $1.85 per share.



