POZEN Inc. (NASDAQ:POZN) Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of POZEN Inc. (NASDAQ:POZN) shares over potential securities laws violations by POZEN and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of POZEN Inc. (NASDAQ:POZN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of POZEN Inc. (NASDAQ:POZN) concerning whether a series of statements by POZEN regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



POZEN Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $5.35 million in 2012 to $10.32 million in 2013 while its respective Net Loss increased from $25.28 million to $16.71 million. Shares of POZEN Inc. (NASDAQ:POZN) grew from $2.51 per share in November 2011 to as high as $9.77 per share in late 2013.



On April 28, 2014 POZEN Inc. announced that "their drug candidates PA8140/PA32540 (aspirin and omeprazole) delayed release tablets have received a complete response letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration” (“FDA”).



On May 2, 2014, NASDAQ:POZN shares closed at 8.20 per share.



Those who purchased shares of POZEN Inc. (NASDAQ:POZN), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com