Pozible Crowd-Funding Campaign to Publish the Idiots Guide to Bitcoin Book Launches

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- The Idiot’s Guide to Bitcoin wants to be published and to do so its creator, Gustaf van Wyk has launched a crowd-funding campaign on Pozible.com (http://Pozible.com/idiotsguidetobitcoin), Australia’s leading crowd-funding platform. The campaign is in full swing and is calling to all Bitcoin believers and enthusiasts to step forward and pledge their support. Pozible itself has recently announced that individuals can back projects in Bitcoin; meaning Bitcoiners worldwide can use their Bitcoin to pledge their support to see The Idiot's Guide to Bitcoin in print. Rewards for backers include: the original artworks, signed copies of the book, hard and softcover bindings, inclusion in the book, and even a hand delivery by Gustaf himself.



“The survival of Bitcoin depends on its users,” said Gustaf at last month’s Beer-for-Bitcoin event in Sydney, “everybody who contributes something to the Bitcoin ecosphere, whether as a trader or merchant or consumer, every Satoshi that changes hands makes the B-conomy that much stronger and that much more likely to last. The book is just my way of doing what I can for something I really believe in.” He made his intentions clear during a speech he delivered at the said event saying that the book aims to “help facilitate and accelerate the global adoption of Bitcoin through educational media.”



Gustaf is an illustrator and designer by trade which has given the book a colourful flair. He has compiled 25 limited edition leather-bound books of all the illustrations and artworks that were generated during the creation of the book and has made these available as rewards for pledging. Signed copies of the book, hard and softcover bindings, inclusion in the book, and even a hand delivery by Gustaf himself can also be chosen as rewards.



The Pozible.com crowd-funding platform accepts pledges from around the world and has recently launched their Bitcoin payment capabilities: meaning that Bitcoiners everywhere can now easily pledge their support and help get the book into homes around the world.



Bitcoin Press Release platform Bitcoin PR Buzz – http://bitcoinprbuzz.com/services - will actively be involved in promoting the campaign; to try and ensure this beautiful hand illustrated work of Bitcoin art reaches publication.



There is no doubt that a How-to guide to Bitcoin will make an excellent contribution to the Bitcoin world and will most certainly have a considerable effect on global adoption, not to mention a fantastic gift idea for those of us looking for that unique, first edition signed copy of the future.



The Campaign has just over three weeks to reach its target of $15,000 and the rewards are limited so check it out now at http://Pozible.com/idiotsguidetobitcoin



Media Contact: Gustaf van Wyk, gustaf@idiotsguidetobitcoin.com