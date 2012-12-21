Henderson, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- The most effective Google Adwords and Bing Pay per Click (PPC) campaigns utilize extensive optimization and research. This optimization can be costly and time consuming for small business owners. This is particularly true of small business owners who are not as familiar with PPC strategies and keywords. Pinnacle Media Marketing is now offers several small business solutions for local businesses that are moving to integrate PPC marketing or who have had problems with an existing campaign.



The primary focus of any of the new Pinnacle PPC management services is to improve the quality score, position and conversions resulting in an effective local PPC campaign. Pinnacle has combined a competitive scalable rate with an aggressive research and development team to provide multiple options for local PPC marketing. The development of new keywords, filtering of nonproductive keywords and surrounding services offer small business owners results online that can be easily transitioned to sales.



Pinnacle's PPC Marketing service works in conjunction with small business clients to develop the right keywords for a campaign. Keywords that work to enhance an integrated PPC campaign and improve quality score are important. Keywords that draw customers who are both local to the business and ready to buy are researched and added to the overall SEO profile. This ensures both a high quality score and an increase in physical business.



Nonproductive keywords are most costly and least efficient aspects of a mismanaged PPC campaign. Pinnacle Media Marketing PPC services can identify and remove nonproductive keywords replacing them with targeted sales based keywording. This process alone can turn a PPC campaign from a money sink into a moneymaker in a very short time.



Pinnacle also offers surrounding services to a traditional PPC campaign. Website copywriters work to turn clicks into sales once customers have arrived at a website. Targeted press releases with PPC campaigns bring increased business and brand awareness to the local community. These targeted and specific approaches further increase the effectiveness of a PPC campaign.



Pinnacle Media Marketing

Phone: 702-940-2351

Toll Free:1-800-457-4059