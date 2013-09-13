PPC Made Profitable with Blue Wing Ads

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- At BlueWing Ads, our primary goal is to provide pay-per-click ads at a fraction of the cost charged by Google and Yahoo/Bing. We do this via our proprietary platform which leverages both technology and fundamental laws of math and economics. Let’s explore the details:



While Google, Yahoo!/Bing, and Facebook account for the majority of internet advertising spending, they represent only a small portion of overall internet traffic, and therefore advertising supply.



This means the majority of the market is bidding on the minority of the supply. Whatever the product, be it PPC ads or corn, these fundamental market conditions will always result in significantly inflated prices.



If you are reading this article, you have surely noticed this effect with the per-click prices of your keywords on the major networks.



At Blue Wing Ads, we buy the same keyword and geo-targeted clicks, just from other publishers. These publishers account for the majority of the total traffic on the internet, yet only a small fraction of the ad sales.



This reverses the supply and demand equation in favor of you, the advertiser. A smaller group of people bidding on a larger amount of traffic (aka supply), results in significantly cheaper prices and makes your ads profitable because they bring in more revenue than you spend on them.



We developed this platform because we needed it ourselves as internet marketers. Like you, we found that the cost for PPC ads through Google, Yahoo!/Bing, and Facebook was prohibitively high, regardless of how optimized our landing pages were. These inflated costs made it virtually impossible to run a profitable ad campaign on these networks.



This led us to test the performance of any and all “alternative” or “2nd tier” ad networks and publishers we could find. After examining countless traffic sources on many different landing pages we almost gave up. Initially, we found that a great percentage of networks were sending just junk and spam traffic. Finally, however, after a year of constant testing and optimizations we were able to find a vast networks of legitimate sellers.



We were able to achieve this by developing our own traffic monitoring system, which allows us to track and analyze all traffic we buy. We then shut down traffic sources which do not provide quality traffic and increase buying from sources which provide converting traffic. This is a crucial differentiator, because we have found through experience that even “good” traffic sources are a mix of good and bad publishers so they must be constantly monitored and managed in order to consistently convert.



In the end, after developing this platform we decided to share it with other business and entrepreneurs, instead of simply using it for our own marketing endeavors . This is because we believe the ultimate purpose of undertaking any business endeavor should be to help other people to succeed and thereby make a positive contribution to society. To learn more about how we can help you to grow your business and to make your ad campaigns successful and profitable please contact us at http://bluewingads.com/contacts/



Website URL: http://bluewingads.com/ppc-made-profitable/



Media Contact Info:

Address: 5042 Wilshire Blvd, #12566 Los Angeles, CA, United States

Phone: 1 (312) 488 9568

email: info@bluewingads.com

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