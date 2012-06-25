PPC Management Company Seo Las Vegas Adwords Certified

Henderson, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2012 -- Wholesale ppc management company Seo Las Vegas today was certified as and adwords expert in ppc management. Seo Las Vegas founder Rick Romano had this to say about the achievement. “ we are very happy to receive this new certification it shows a level of expertise in the field that only a few companies have and we are proud to be among them .”



Romano told us that more than 80% of business especially local brick and mortar businesses are spending 30% more than they should be on their pay per click advertising. Local businesses have found it a necessity to have exposure on adwords and adcenter but the are not equipped to handle the optimization of an account themselves. Businesses have slowly been adopting the use of PPC management companies but they have been expensive and unreliable. “ We want ppc management to be affordable to all small businesses that is why we adopted the no set up fee policy and keep our monthly management charges to a minimum currently the lowest in the industry” said Romano.



PPC management is not just about adding keywords it is much more involved , negative keyword lists are created and maintained as well as bids are constantly adjusted , while quality score is improved through both ads and on page modifications. It has become a full time job for companies to manage their PPC campaigns in house . The trend is more and more companies are beginning to outsource this important aspect of their online marketing.



For more information about PPC Management call Seo Las Vegas at 800 - 457 – 4059 or visit their website at http://www.seoserviceswholesale.com.