PPC Management Company Seo Las Vegas Announces No PPC Setup Fees

In a move that may very well change the way PPC management companies do business, industry leader Seo Las Vegas has broke from the traditional pay per click management billing structure and has started to offer no set up fees. When asked about why they did this Rick Romano owner of Seo Las Vegas said "the industry has become front loaded with fees a small business is almost unable to have a ppc campaign set up properly in this economic climate, so we decided to waive all set up fees for new clients."



PPC management is becoming more and more accepted as good business practice over the past few years. Companies are spending billions of dollars a year on pay per click advertising without the knowledge of how to properly manage a campaign. On average it is shown that a company can save 30% or more on their cost per click while increasing both conversions and placement.



Critics of this move by Seo Las Vegas claim that it will cause PPC companies to have to charge higher fees over time and will increase turn over rates. When asked about this Romano responded “ That is pure nonsense our clients have seen the same fee structure for the past 2 years and we have no intention of raising prices. As for turn over rates we have some of the lowest in the industry our clients save money even after paying the management fee and are very loyal even though we do not lock them into any longterm contracts.”



To find out more about Seo Las Vegas PPC Management services available worldwide give them a call at (800)-457–4059 or visit there website at http://www.seoserviceswholesale.com.