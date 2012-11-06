PPI Claims Company Announces Launch of Informative New Website

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2012 -- Although payment protection insurance (PPI) policies were created to help individuals protect their payments in the event that loans could not be paid on time, many polices have been mis-sold. Mis-sold PPIs have cost individuals thousands of dollars in unnecessary fees, but, unfortunately, many do not know that they are entitled to compensation.



For the past few years, PPI Reclaim Company has been an expert representative of PPI claims victims by helping their clients receive appropriate compensation for mis-sold PPIs. Over the last year alone, over £1.9 billion was paid to PPI refund claimants. By working with clients directly, PPI Reclaim Company aims to refund 100% of the money owed to their clients from credit cards, mortgages, and loans.



“Some firms have forced individuals to sign for a PPI agreement with their loans, made [them] believe it was necessary, or even added it without the customers knowledge,” explains an article on the company’s website. “PPI is optional, and if you have come to realize you were mis-sold a PPI policy…you could reclaim payments from your bank or monetary lender.”



PPI Reclaim Company recently unveiled a new and highly informative company website to the public. The website, accessible at http://www.ppireclaimcompany.co, is an excellent source of advice for individuals suspicious about possible mis-sold PPI claims. The site offers advice and explanations about PPI claims, details about how clients can find out if they are an object of mis-sold PPI claims, and informs readers about steps that they can take to reclaim any money that is theirs.



In addition to being a valued source of information, the website is also a contact form that victims can use to employ PPI Reclaim Company’s services.



PPI Reclaim Company’s services offers a genuine No Win No Fee policy on all filed claims and guarantee no hidden charges or costs. The company’s friendly and efficient representatives speak to lenders, obtain paperwork, and check statements to help individuals build a case. PPI Reclaim Company is one of the most thorough PPI claims companies in the business, due to the company’s reputation for finding every PPI payment across a client’s borrowings, even the forgotten ones.



If clients suspect that they may be paying mis-sold PPI on their mortgages, loans, or credit cards, they are urged to contact PPI Reclaim Company, who can reclaim the money on their behalf. Clients interested in starting their claim are asked to contact PPI Reclaim Company through the form available on the company’s website.



About PPI Reclaim Company

