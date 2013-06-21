PPIReclaim.org Reports That William Robb Won Back £52,851 from Mis-Sold Payment Protection Insurance

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- Payment protection insurance (PPI) is one of the biggest scandals to hit the United Kingdom in the last few years. Some even call it the biggest scandal to hit the UK financial market in history. Over four million people have already made claims for mis-sold PPI charges, and millions more are entitled to compensation.



That’s why a website called PPIReclaim.org wants to share the stories of those who have successfully made PPI claims. At PPIReclaim.org, visitors can learn about a number of UK residents who have been awarded thousands of pounds due to mis-sold PPI claims.



The website prominently features the story of William Robb, a UK resident who was recently awarded a sum of £52,851 following a mis-sold PPI compensation claim. William Robb may have earned an extraordinarily high payout, but he’s not the only one to be awarded tens of thousands of dollars. Fellow UK resident Julia Lester recently received a sum of £10,351, and many others have been awarded compensations worth thousands of pounds.



As a spokesperson for PPIReclaim.org explains, many UK residents aren’t even aware that they’re eligible for compensation:



“Anybody who has ever purchased payment protection insurance could be eligible for compensation. PPI was often mis-sold on mortgages, loans, and many other types of lending and credit agreements. So far, the average payout is around £2,750, and our team of PPI claim professionals makes the compensation process as easy as possible for clients.”



PPIReclaim.org operates on a no win no fee basis. If the individual is not awarded compensation for their PPI claim, the PPI claims company will not ask for payment.



At the PPIReclaim.org website, visitors can learn everything they need to know about seeking compensation for mis-sold PPI, including the origins of the scandal and the possible compensation amount. The site even includes a PPI claims calculator where visitors can determine the approximate amount of compensation they may be owed.



As the PPIReclaim.org spokesperson explains, PPI applications can be completed in less than 30 seconds:



“We’ve designed our application process to be as simple and private as possible. We simply require a name, phone number, and email address to begin the claim, and we also allow applicants to call our free phone number for more information about the claims process.”



PPIReclaim.org is a PPI claims website. The PPI claims scandal has rocked the UK’s financial markets over the last few years and residents across the country are being awarded compensation amounts as high as £52,851. For more information, please visit: http://www.ppireclaim.org