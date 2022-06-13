PR - Challenges C-Suite Executives Are Facing in 2022

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2022 -- 2022 already presents some key challenges for executives, which is why C-Suite recruitment research is so vital - the right people at leadership level will make all the difference to business outcomes this year. Talent acquisition and retention challenges were identified as some of the most significant areas of focus by almost half of C-Suite executive respondents to one recent survey. Supply chain disruption and vulnerabilities were not far behind, with 32% of executives highlighting this as high up on their list. Unsurprisingly, digital transformation is another key driver, with many execs looking to optimise on changes introduced during the heat of the pandemic. Increasing agility and resilience to help an organisation cope better with turbulent economic times is also a driving force behind the need to digitise systems and services for large numbers of businesses. Given that 93% of executives expect headcount to increase over the year in 2022 it's going to be vital for enterprises to have a resilient structure in place - headed up by strong leadership. C-Suite recruitment research provides the foundation for ensuring that those guiding the vision for the business are exactly the right fit.



The team at Leathwaite understands the true value of C-Suite recruitment research to the future outcomes of a business. The firm's market intelligence solutions provide the opportunity for any organisation to approach talent challenges from a more data-driven perspective and the team provides bespoke research to help inform better decision-making. Leathwaite is an award-winning executive and retained search specialist for a reason - the team has the tools and experience to deliver the right fit when recruiting for senior, sensitive or business-critical positions. The focus is on helping to ensure a business has talent at the helm that will steer the organisation confidently through whatever challenges may arise through 2022.



Andrew Wallace, Leathwaite Managing Partner stated "When Neil, James, Marty and I took the plunge to launch Leathwaite back in 1999, we had no idea that twenty-something years later we'd have gone on the journey we have. I am immensely proud of the company that Leathwaite has developed into, and this is solely as a result of the energy, enthusiasm and professionalism of the incredible people who have worked in the business".



About Leathwaite

Leathwaite has around 100 staff spread over six international locations, which enables the firm to deliver a bespoke service on a global scale. This is vital to securing the broadest possible talent pool in which to carry out C-Suite recruitment research and find the individuals who will have the most to offer when it comes to both strategic growth and cultural fit. While every organisation faces challenges today, those with a specifically selected leadership team are much more likely to be able to navigate changing economic and business landscapes. Whether it relates to leading the business through digitisation, or growing the workforce, there is simply no substitute for seeking out future leaders for a business who can facilitate long term growth.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.

For all other enquiries please contact Leathwaite: +44 207 151 5151



- For more information about Leathwaite services, please go to https://www.leathwaite.com.



- Leathwaite are CFO and finance recruiters, leaders in headhunting recruitment, and human capital specialists, delivering an interconnected range of executive search, executive interim, and data & insight services. Since establishing the business in 1999, Leathwaite has developed key international client partnerships across a range of industry sectors.