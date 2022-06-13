PR - Hiring Trends for Fintech in 2022

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2022 -- The fintech industry has expanded exponentially in recent years, accelerated by the need for greater digitisation as a result of the pandemic - as well as a general thirst for innovation in fields like payments. In 2022, progress looks set to be positive once again, with growth at an all-time high and rapid expansion across the sector. In terms of investment, fintech deals and dollars hit record levels in 2021 and the market for fintech jobs has exploded. This is driving some key trends in terms of demand for specific skill sets. Top among these is software engineering, thanks to the significant tech needs of the fintech sector. Around a third of roles in fintech right now are based around software engineering, and include requirements for knowledge of coding language. Another hiring trend in fintech is for operations professionals who can deliver in areas such as customer success and customer support. And, finally, there has been a huge surge in fintech companies seeking out data and analytics experts, with a view to optimising the substantial datasets that are increasingly available to enterprises in this sector.



As a specialist in technology recruiter - research, Leathwaite has a wealth of insight to offer to fintech firms seeking out the best leaders in technology space. In fact, Leathwaite is unique as a technology recruiter, as the firm has experience in one of the fastest developing areas of this sector - payments. Fintech and payments has become an area where the team at Leathwaite is able to contribute considerable hiring expertise, upskilling and evolving to meet the needs of clients and supporting both start-ups and more established firms. As this vibrant, and fast-moving, market evolves, the team at Leathwaite will be there to support its development by helping to identify those best placed to lead the digital revolution. A company representative was quoted "Whether or not your company's 3–5-year plan is predicated on more of its existing capabilities necessary to deliver strategy, or shifting towards capabilities it does not yet have, those on the frontline in the war for talent will be vital to the cause. Hanging on to the best people and augmenting their teams will be critical, as will positioning them internally to ensure they add maximum value."



About Fintech

Fintech is just one area where Leathwaite partners with clients to deliver executive search and leadership talent. The firm's expertise in technology recruiter - research - sits alongside experience in many other vital areas of leadership recruitment. This includes sectors close to fintech, from insurance and insurtech to corporate and transaction banking and investment banking and Crypto. A broad international footprint means that the firm has extensive reach in terms of technology recruiter - research and has the resources to source global talent, including from emerging cultures and markets. Part of the process of being able to better serve the fintech and payments sector has been the technology recruiter - research that the team has undertaken that will allow Leathwaites to provide optimum support to businesses in fintech, as the sector continues to grow.



