PR Maven and CEO of LPR Lisa Persaud Shares Valuable Insights with Brands Struggling Around the World

Lisa Persaud, CEO of LP Relations has shared crucial insights that can enable brands to resurrect themselves from the aftermath of the pandemic.



Since 2011, LP Relations has become the leading name for public relations, brand development, project management, venue branding, luxury event coordination and many other top notch services that have hit the spot with clients in Canada, UK, US etc.



Years of experience in the field coupled with her expertise has given Lisa Persaud deep insights, which she has now shared with brands that can resurrect themselves in these difficult and rather turbulent times.



The new world has come with its new realities as people are working from home or need to be in lockdown. According to Lisa Persaud, it has led people to look at the Internet more than ever. And that presents a dynamic opportunity for brands, big and small.



She believes it's time to cut down the overheads and focus on social media, which is a great opportunity to know one's audience. Besides curating smart content she recommends client, customer, product reviews as a way to let people know about the reliability of the brand.



Lisa Persaud asserts that this can also be the time to hire a social media manager or marketing expert to take the highlights of the brands to the desired audience. This investment will bring great returns for brands.



LP Relations specializes in music, artist industry, and entertainment business. Those in the business have a brilliant opportunity to reach out to a wider audience through social media networks, streams. and not have to worry about planning tours etc.



The pandemic and its aftermath might have made things difficult for brands, but Lisa Persaud has a smart solution that could just do the trick for them.



The boutique public relations firm specializing in music, entertainment and artists, brand development and venue branding was established by Lisa Persaud in 2011. Since then it has served satisfied clientele in Canada, US, UK and more.



