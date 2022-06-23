PR - Recruitment and Hiring Trends to Watch out for in 2022

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2022 -- Sector coverage is broad and includes a wide range of areas, from private equity, hedge funds, investment banking and retail financial services to healthcare and pharma, professional services, telecoms and technology. As we move into the second quarter of 2022, there are a number of key trends to watch. Proactively engaging candidates early is key among these hiring trends - this is often where headhunting recruitment research can be incredibly useful. Proactive engagement strategies mean first contact comes from the business, which is seeking to start building a relationship with a potential employee as early as possible. Advanced screening tools also represent another recruitment trend for 2022. These are skills tests and behavioural assessments that add so much more insight than simple CV screening and interviews. Offering remote work as a tactic to attract candidates is another powerful hiring trend this year, as is more data-centric recruiting that prioritises data analysis and insights when it comes to candidate selection. Finally, one of the biggest recruitment and hiring trends for 2022 is the increased emphasis on diversity and inclusion, not just as a way to improve the effectiveness of a workforce but as a beacon to attract new candidates too.



The trend towards an increased focus on greater use of data analytics and insights is something that is very relevant to headhunting recruitment research - and many of the key areas of Leathwaite's expertise. In fact, the firm offers the option of a commissioned Individual Due Diligence report, which provides specific market intelligence on individuals or competitors drawn from bespoke insights and analysis. The firm's focus is on leveraging this kind of knowledge and technology to benefit clients in areas such as headhunting recruitment research. This applies across all fields where Leathwaites has expertise, from recruiting for CFO roles to cyber security and compliance positions.



Andrew Wallace, Leathwaite Managing Partner stated "When Neil, James, Marty and I took the plunge to launch Leathwaite back in 1999, we had no idea that twenty-something years later we'd have gone on the journey we have. I am immensely proud of the company that Leathwaite has developed into, and this is solely as a result of the energy, enthusiasm and professionalism of the incredible people who have worked in the business".



Since 1999, Leathwaite has been carving out a niche in the industry for providing exceptional recruitment services at highly competitive prices, driven by insightful and tech-savvy strategies. In a highly competitive field such as headhunting recruitment research it's vital to have a full spectrum of resources available and Leathwaite has developed this with a data-driven approach in mind. Sector coverage is broad and includes a wide range of areas, from asset management to hedge funds, investment banking to retail financial services. The firm has headhunted C-Suite talent for a range of high profile organisations internationally, from global data companies to international retail banking institutions. With a focus on helping enterprises find exceptional leaders and using every aspect of tech available to help make this happen, Leathwaites is a step ahead of the competition in the headhunting recruitment research field.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Leathwaite: +44 207 151 5151



For more information about Leathwaite services, please go to https://www.leathwaite.com.



About Leathwaite

Leathwaite are leaders as executive recruiters, leaders in headhunting recruitment and human capital specialists, delivering an interconnected range of executive search, executive interim and data & insight services. Since establishing the business in 1999, Leathwaite has developed key international client partnerships across a range of industry sectors.