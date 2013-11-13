PR Superstar Launches Specialist Public Relations Services for London Hotels

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- Public relations is an essential tool in managing the reputation and perception of a brand, no matter the industry, product or service that brand is associated with. Public relations is a competition for recognition and trust from the public among businesses, and the better they play the game, the more they will be able to beat their competitors in business without relying on constant undercutting. This could never be more essential than in the hotel industry, where fierce competition is creating a climate where companies may struggle to survive without the right kind of brand recognition. PR Superstar is a top flight London consultancy that has now opened its doors to the hotel industry.



The London Hotel PR services they offer are specialised toward their clients’ aims and objectives, targeting major publications that have the highest impact on sales within that industry; determined by the consultancy’s own research. New clients from the hotel industry increase their brand recognition which results in more bookings. PR Superstar’s specialist knowledge, combined with their unique skill set and reputation ensures each hotel gets an individual plan to expand their brand.



The company have also successfully arranged airtime for clients on major national TV shows, raising their profile in a way that cannot be achieved through print alone. They tailor their services to the budget and aims of each client they work with, creating an optimized solution on a case by case basis.



A spokesperson for PR Superstar explained, “Company head Jill Kent has been a senior journalist herself for many years and as such has a true understanding of how the media works and how their tastes can be leveraged to provide promotion to products and services of all kinds. The hotel industry in London stands to benefit from her considerable experience at a time when competition is at an all time high, and excellent public relations can make the difference between making an establishment into an institution and being left behind by the major chains. With features in every major national paper and many international publications, firms of any size can profit from having a big hitter on their side.”



About PR Superstar

As one of the most experienced London PR companies, PR Superstar has created headlines for ambitious entrepreneurial start-ups; medium-sized firms; multi-million pound global companies; and government departments. For more information, please visit: http://www.prsuperstar.co.uk/