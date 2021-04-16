Practical Mystic Maureen St. Germain Can Interpret Akashic Records Adalah for Better Living

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2021 -- For more than 25 years, internationally respected spiritual development teacher Maureen St. Germain has helped people reach their full potential as human beings and better connect with themselves and the world around them. In today's turbulent society, St. Germain offers clients eye-opening interpretations of their Akashic Records adalah, which ultimately can help them learn more about how they can play a vital role in the justice of this universe.



As an ethical concept, the idea of 'justice' is powerful. Through carefully guided meditation, St. Germain and her Guides can fully explore this concept in the fifth-dimension: a time-space continuum in which people can access their soul's Records. "You cannot be in fifth dimension without ethics," says St. Germain. "At the same time, you really don't need ethics in 5-D because you won't have any motivation to misbehave there. This is because in fifth dimension, the not-God choice doesn't exist," she explains.



St. Germain and her expertly trained Guides—whose specialties range from ancient meditation to entity clearing and life-coaching—bring their skills and insight to clients around the world via virtual or in-person one-on-one sessions or tele-workshops. "We encourage people to realize that deciding and taking action to practice ethics will put [them] in 5-D," says St. Germain.



The beauty of fifth dimension, as described in St. Germain's best-selling book Waking Up in 5-D, is a person's genuine compassion for one's neighbors, partners, friends and relatives. Sometimes, however, individuals in the 3-D world have questions about these relationships. They may wonder how they can better their personal lives, professional goals, health habits or time management. Unexpected revelations are often revealed by opening up individuals' Akashic Records real and authentic.



Some clients ask, 'Will my Akashic Records tell me what to do?' The answer is that opening this storehouse of information about past, present and all possible futures can help people make better choices. Living in 5-D is all about choice. In this realm, nothing is all good or all bad, which in turn helps people avoid compartmentalizing or labeling people, events or thoughts.



"Choice is the version of reality that says you are no longer a victim," says St. Germain. "You don't 'have to' anything. This is a good place to start."



About Maureen St. Germain

For more than 25 years, Maureen St. Germain has studied and lectured worldwide on mystical and sacred traditions and is a best-selling author. The practical mystic, St. Germain applies her knowledge to helping people better navigate their contemporary lives and achieve a clearer sense of self, as well as improved relationships with others and the world around them. She and her respected team of Certified Guides have helped others reach a spiritual reawakening with the help of meditation training, workshops, the Ascension Institute, DVDs and self-help books. To contact Maureen St. Germain directly, email maureen@maureenstgermain.com. General inquiries may be sent to info@maureenstgermain.com.