Practice Promotions Offers New Products for Physical Therapy Marketing

Richmond, VA -- 01/23/2013 -- Practice Promotions has upgraded their website to include new products to help physical therapy practices achieve powerful marketing results. According to owner and former PT, Neil Trickett:



“When money gets tight for practices, the first thing they cut is their marketing expenses. Unfortunately, this is usually a huge mistake.”



Practice Promotions was founded in 2011 as a promotional firm that specializes in physical therapy marketing and practice marketing. Neil and his wife Amy gave up a successful PT career to help others in the field learn to market their businesses more effectively. They recommend using promotional marketing tools to educate potential patients about practice services through online, direct mail, and in-house physical therapy marketing materials.



The new Products page displays colorful examples of physical therapy brochures, therapy newsletters, physician handouts, patient post cards, referral cards, and recruiting mailers. There are also high-impact packages like the New Patient Growth System and Patient Referral System. According to the Tricketts, successful practice promotion should be measurable, in that it leads to new patients walking in the front door!



For struggling practices, they recommend using such materials to increase communications with current and former patients and referring physicians. “Put at least 10% of your gross profits into your marketing immediately” says Trickett. “Good marketing attracts new business, and therefore pays for itself. If your physical therapy marketing is low-quality, infrequent, and inconsistent, it cannot possibly be effective.”



For more information about physical therapy marketing, visit Practice Promotions at http://www.practice-promotions.com



