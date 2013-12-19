Practice Tests Free Offers GRE Practice Test, a New Preparatory App

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- A number of graduate schools in the United States conduct a standardized test called GRE for taking admissions. This particular exam measures critical thinking, analytical writing, quantitative reasoning and verbal reasoning skills of the candidates. Students who are preparing for GRE can download a new app named GRE Practice Test for practicing this test.



This new application is developed by Practice Tests Free with the aim of preparing all those who are about to attend GRE tests. The GRE Practice Test software application can be downloaded from the CNET powered website, Download.com. Practice Tests Free offers this tool to students for free.



The app is composed of 60 questions and all are grouped under three major subjects. The subjects are based on Verbal, Quantitative and Analytical skills. Each question carries five answers, and unanswered questions will be noted as ‘Not Attempted’ by the tool.



The website says, “Once you have finished the exam you can see the results in a separate window which has all your answers and the correct answers so you can compare results and find your weak points. The app is very simple and easy to use and no requirements are needed.”



Candidates can try the GRE Practice Test at home without any issues after downloading. The website Download.com offers this ready to use free application with specifications like version: 1.0 and file size: 1.44 MB. Prospective customers can collect full specifications, features and details about the Free GRE Practice Test from the official website of Practice Tests Free or from Download.com. The developer has designed this unique tool with an advanced user interface and reliability.



To get more information about the Free GRE Practice Test, visit http://download.cnet.com/Free-GRE-Practice-Test/3000-13572_4-76038247.html



About Practice Tests Free

Practice Tests Free is a website focused on providing highly sophisticated software applications for practicing various organizational and institutional tests. This online source offers a number of innovative programs to meet the various requirements of people.



Media Contact

Practice Tests Free

Tel: (000) 123-7849

Fax: (000) 123-7850

Email: info@practicetestsfree.com

URL: http://www.practicetestsfree.com