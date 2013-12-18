Practice Tests Free Offers LSAT Practice Test App via Download.com

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- People who are preparing for LSAT tests can now practice it before appearing for the finals, with the help of a new application named LSAT Practice Test developed by Practice Tests Free. LSAT tests are really tough and without practicing it properly, candidates might fail. This advanced software application can be downloaded easily from the website Download.com powered by CNET.



The Free LSAT Practice Test can be installed in any PC. The questions of this test are grouped under two main subjects composed of Analytical and Logical Reasoning. Users will get 42 minutes to complete the test and all unanswered questions will be marked as Not Attempted. Finally, by means of the results individuals can find out whether they are ready to take the real LSAT test or not.



The website says, “The main features of Free LSAT Practice Test are: - LSAT test practice at your desk without any stress, 42 questions grouped into 2 subjects, no requirements needed for installing the app and more.”



People can download the Free LSAT Practice Test app via Download.com with specifications like 1.0 Version and 1.43 MB file size. This unique software application is said to be compatible with operating systems like Windows Server 2008, Windows 7/8, Windows 98, Windows 2000, Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Me and Windows NT.



Full specifications and details of applications and requirements can be obtained from the Download.com website itself. CNET hosts the Free LSAT Practice Test file and has ensured that it is free from spyware and viruses. Reviews, comments and ratings can also be posted online through the website to help other downloaders. This application appears to be the best to practice LSAT tests with convenience.



To get more information about Free LSAT Practice Test, visit http://download.cnet.com/Free-LSAT-Practice-Test/3000-20415_4-76036804.html



About Practice Tests Free

Practice Tests Free is a software development company engaged in the creation of user-friendly practice test applications. All tools developed by this company are offered to users for free.



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Practice Tests Free

Tel: (000) 123-7849

Fax: (000) 123-7850

Email: info@practicetestsfree.com

URL: http://www.practicetestsfree.com