Practicing Eye Doctor Sol Regwan Looks to Introduce Rejwan Eyewear with Funding Support via Indiegogo

Tarzana, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- Dr. Sol Regwan has been a practicing eye doctor since the past 13 years. He has worked extremely hard to build his practice and is considered to be the people's doctor. By carefully listening to his patients and gaining feedback about what is important to them when it comes to their eyewear, he knew Rejwan Eyewear had to be born.



Rejwan Eyewear is not just a campaign to raise funds for Sunglasses, it goes way beyond that. Rejwan was born to revolutionize the way the eyewear industry has been operating over the last few decades. Rejwan also has a special place in its heart to support and help "Prevent Research for Blindness." That's why Dr. Sol Regwan is donating a portion of this project’s proceeds to help support this great cause.



This campaign is so important to Dr. Sol Regwan because he wants to come up with the best quality polarized sunglasses that are fun to wear, comfortable and also quite affordable. Being in the eyewear field for over 13 years, he knows exactly what works and what doesn't. By bringing these new prototypes to life, he can create what other sunglass lines lack. Simply, Dr. Sol Regwan and his team is creating the best polarized protection with the most comfortable technologically designed frames.



This campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal. Funding duration: November 12, 2013 - January 11, 2014 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://www.indiegogo.com/projects/rejwan-eyewear-sunglasses-a-frame-of-mind/x/4926581