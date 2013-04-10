PradaxaLawSuitTeam.com Launches Free Pradaxa Lawsuit Case Evaluation Service for Victims

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- As one of the most common forms of cardiac arrhythmia, atrial fibrillation has earned is infamy as a leading cause of stroke in the United States. It has been reported statistically that this ailment affects approximately 4% of people above 60 years old, which constitutes about 2.6 million people suffering from the disorder. This is why it was no surprise that when Pradaxa, a popular anti coagulant drug was approved in 2010, many decided to take it. However, since severe side effects started to be reported, many victims decided to file a Pradaxa lawsuit to ask for compensation for their health complications.



www.PradaxaLawSuitsNews.com, a popular website designed to help victims of Pradaxa side effects, assesses if they qualify to file a lawsuit against the manufacturer of the drug and to demand compensation. People who have developed serious side effects after taking the drug, such as severe bleeding, acute coronary syndrome and even heart attack often do not realize that they have legal rights and the first steps they should make.



This new service offered by PradaxaLawSuitsNews.com provides patients a simple and free access to important information about how one who has suffered from Pradaxa bleeding can file a lawsuit and how they can connect with Pradaxa lawyers. One of the allegations of the Pradaxa lawsuits is the deliberate obscuring of information saying that Pradaxa dabigatran has no antidote compared to its precursor, Warfarin.



In an article from PradaxaLawSuitTeam.com, the author Lauren Helton says : *“The side effects of warfarin can be reversed by administering Vitamin K, but the side effects of Pradaxa cannot be reversed. The dabigatran drug lawsuit alleges that the fact that Pradaxa has no antidote was buried in a medical guide under the heading ‘Overdose’.”



Norman Stockage, MD., Phd., director of the Division of Cardiovascular and Renal Products in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, has emphasized the benefit of the drug as it requires less monitoring compared to warfarin. In one of his statements, he says, **“Unlike warfarin, which requires patients to undergo periodic monitoring with blood tests, such monitoring is not necessary for Pradaxa.”



However, in a report done by the New York Times, they found that the Food and Drug Administration also released a report that found that the ***drug did not show a higher risk of bleeding for patients taking warfarin. However, the report did not address the lack of an antidote for Pradaxa and this has become the strong basis of a Pradaxa lawsuit.



The launch of PradaxaLawSuitsNews.com’s new information service will empower victims about their proper legal rights and will serve as a guide for anyone who wants to file a lawsuit against the manufacturer of Pradaxa. For more information, visit their website today or contact them at 1-800-860-6742.



About http://www.pradaxalawsuitteam.com/:



This is a leading consumer information website designed to aid victims who has suffered from Pradaxa side effects. Their dedicated team are devoted to provide concise information about Pradaxa lawsuits and to help them get in touch with Pradaxa attorneys.



