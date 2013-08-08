PradaxaLawSuitTeam.com Provides Timely Legal Advice as New Information Regarding Pradaxa Circulates the Internet

Luling, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- Pradaxa, the popular oral anticoagulant drug, have been prescribed to countless patients suffering atrial fibrillation since 2010.



What was aggressively promoted as a better and safer solution to warfarin to treat the disorder, turned out to have a harsh side effect patients were not properly informed about; internal bleeding with no effective antidote.



To help victims of Pradaxa side effects, leading consumer information website Pradaxa LawSuit Team, http://www.pradaxalawsuitteam.com/ , was launched to provide sensible information about the adverse effects of the drug and offer free case reviews.



Currently, the website has updated their information and reopened their cost free case review service, in connection with the recent developments and findings concerning Pradaxa.



Last April 30, 2013, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc had **announced through their website that they had updated the label warning for Praxada. The label shall now contain a box warning advising patients that discontinuing treatment can increases the risk of stroke.



With the recent negative reports regarding Pradaxa bleeding, as hundreds of plaintiffs filed Praxada lawsuits against the drug manufacturer, sales on the drug has significantly dropped.



In a ***special report posted on Bloomberg.com, as early as 2011, only after a year after Praxada was approved by the FDA on October 19, 2010, hundreds of complaints surfaced, suing the drug manufacturer and demanding compensation.



“Pradaxa has been linked to more than 500 U.S. deaths over a two-year period, and Boehringer now faces more than 150 suits over claims that it sold the drug knowing the medicine could cause bleed-outs among some patients”, reads the report.



Currently, there are still hundreds of victims who are planning to file a Pradaxa lawsuit as hundreds of pending class action lawsuits have now been consolidated into a multidistrict litigation (MDL) in the Southern District of Illinois.



Even with the updated box warning for Praxada by Boehringer about the dangers of stopping the medication, the facts still remain that the risks in taking the drug has not lessened, as stated in their official website.



“PRADAXA increases the risk of bleeding and can cause significant and, sometimes, fatal bleeding. Promptly evaluate any signs or symptoms of blood loss (e.g., a drop in hemoglobin and/or hematocrit or hypotension). Discontinue PRADAXA in patients with active pathological bleeding.” – Boehringer-ingelheim.com



To help victims better understand the different technicalities of Pradaxa side effects, PradaxaLawSuitTeam.com has recently updated their website and will be continuing to provide free case reviews for plaintiffs seeking legal guidance.



The online form available in the website can be used by victims to submit their case for review by a trained professional who can provide timely advice, based on the current developments regarding Pradaxa lawsuits.



Should their case qualify for compensation, they can then be connected with a knowledgeable Pradaxa lawyer who can provide adequate legal counseling.



As new developments continue to transpire concerning Pradaxa court cases, having sufficient information and apt guidance is valuable for those seeking to be compensated.



For more information about their free case reviews, visit the website at www.pradaxalawsuitteam.com or you may contact their representative at 1-800-860-6742.



About PradaxaLawSuitTeam.com

A consumer information website committed in helping sufferers of Pradaxa side effects. They provide timely guidance based on the current development of Pradaxa lawsuits and relevant news about the drug. They also offer free case reviews and help victims get connected with an experienced Pradaxa lawyer.



NEWS SOURCE



** http://us.boehringer-ingelheim.com/news_events/press_releases/press_release_archive/2013/04-30-13-boehringer-ingelheim-pharmaceuticals-prescribing-information-pradaxa-dabigatran-etexilate-mesylate.htm



*** http://www.bloomberg.com/news/2012-12-11/boehringer-sued-by-hundreds-over-bleeding-tied-to-pradaxa.html



Contact:

Lauren Helton

Tel No : 1-800-860-6742

Email: info@pradaxalawsuitteam.com

http://www.pradaxalawsuitteam.com/