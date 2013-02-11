Prague Taxis - Using Taxis in Prague for Visitors Transportation Needs

Prague, Czech Republic -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- Using a Prague taxi is one of the easiest and most convenient ways to get around the city, particularly if you're carrying a lot of luggage, are not familiar with the city's layout or are traveling late at night when other forms of public transport are not operating. Taxis are also a convenient means for transfers between train stations, airports and hotels.



Prague taxis have over the years developed a reputation for overcharging because of the activities of some unscrupulous operators. The most important thing to do when hiring a taxi is to make sure that it is a registered taxi; registered taxis have a yellow roof lamp that has 'TAXI' printed on both sides. Once inside you should check the driver's license, taxi license and rates for transport which should be clearly displayed.



One should confirm the price that is to be charged for the journey before commencing the trip and sometimes it can be a good idea to pay the driver in advance for the trip at the price he has quoted you. Another method of ensuring that one gets a reputable operator is to book the journey in advance (if possible) from a reputable Prague transportation registered taxi company. In some cases one can determine exactly how much will be charged for the trip in advance and can even specify the type of automobile one wishes to use.



Many people are not aware that taxis can also be used for transfers between Prague and other cities. This can sometimes provide the fastest route of travel between two cities since the taxi leaves and arrives according to the customer's schedule and provides a door to door service.



Transfers to other cities can involve multiple stops and thus provide a tailor made solution for traveling needs. Fares are charged based on the type of service required. For example one can request a one way service, same day return or multiple day return. In some cases a Prague taxi service will only charge a one way fare plus waiting time if using the one day return service. Fares for transfers are also dependent on the vehicle chosen and the number of people that are traveling.



