Prana Biotechnology Limited - Product Pipeline Review - 2012 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2012 -- Prana Biotechnology Limited - Product Pipeline Review - 2012 provides data on the Prana Biotechnology Limited’s research and development focus. The report includes information on current developmental pipeline, complete with latest updates, and features on discontinued and dormant projects.
Scope
- Prana Biotechnology Limited - Brief Prana Biotechnology Limited overview including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries.
- Review of current pipeline of Prana Biotechnology Limited human therapeutic division.
- Overview of pipeline therapeutics across various therapy areas.
- Coverage of current pipeline molecules in various stages of drug development, including the combination treatment modalities, across the globe.
- Product profiles for late stage and clinical stage products of Prana Biotechnology Limited with complete description of the product’s developmental history, mechanism of action, therapeutic class, target and major milestones.
- Recent updates of the Prana Biotechnology Limited’s pipeline in the last quarter.
- Key discontinued and dormant projects.
- Latest news and deals relating to the products.
Reasons to buy
- Evaluate Prana Biotechnology Limited’s strategic position with total access to detailed information on its product pipeline.
- Assess the growth potential of Prana Biotechnology Limited in its therapy areas of focus.
- Identify new drug targets and therapeutic classes in the Prana Biotechnology Limited’s R&D portfolio and develop key strategic initiatives to reinforce pipeline in those areas.
- Exploit in-licensing opportunities by identifying windows of opportunity to fill portfolio gaps.
- Exploit collaboration and partnership opportunities with Prana Biotechnology Limited.
- Avoid Intellectual Property Rights related issues.
- Explore the dormant and discontinued projects of Prana Biotechnology Limited and identify potential opportunities in those areas.
Keywords
Current R&D Portfolio of Prana Biotechnology Limited; Prana Biotechnology Limited - Key Therapeutics; Prana Biotechnology Limited - Pipeline Overview and Promising Molecules; Prana Biotechnology Limited - News; Prana Biotechnology Limited - Latest Updates; Prana Biotechnology Limited - Pipeline; Prana Biotechnology Limited - Discontinued/Dormant Projects
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