PRANK.FM Launches on April Fools' Day to Help Users Laugh & Relieve Stress

Top 5 Reasons April Fools’ Day is Important to Us.



1) Relieves Tension: “Humor ameliorates the tensions that exist in society. I would suggest that this would be a much more violent society if not for all this humor” Joseph Boskin, professor emeritus of history at Boston University according to LiveScience.com



2) Vent up Built Energy: “It’s a way to vent built up energy and tension” said Alex Boese, curator of his website called Museum of Hoaxes. He also mentioned that “it’s a ritual of enforcing the social norm of good behavior, because they have to accept the social norms again at the end of the day”



3) Enhances Bonding & Strengthens Relationships: “Pulling pranks on your siblings is also important for bonding, such as being able to joke and poke fun with others to build social relationships and laughter which relieves stress and can be good for your health” according to Jennifer Welsh of LiveScience. Psychologist Jason Chin who conducted a study on the experience of being duped says that aside from the relief of stress that comes with prank induced laughter, a practical joke can also contribute to the strengthening of a relationship and encourage self-reflection



4) Teasing with Trust: Uses the connection between teasing and trust during a prank in a fun way. “Teasing is connected with, a sense of trust and we can play these games with each other and we trust each other sufficiently that we won’t get angry, that we will be friends afterward, despite this momentary uncomforting initial moments. Pranks are an example of that” according to Gary Alan Fine, a sociologist at Northwestern University in Illinois



5) Self-Development: “Pranks and hoaxes specifically play an important role in development from childhood to adulthood where we have to learn that not everything people say is true and that element plays a deep part of our psyche, making April Fools’ Day a constant reminder to us of the passage from childhood to adulthood” according to Alex Boese



