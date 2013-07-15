Prayers & Poetry: New Book Empowers Read to Seek Intimacy with God

Enid, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- While millions have a deeply personal relationship with God, many still want something more. Lost for ideas and in desperate need of inspiration, turning to a compelling new book by Oklahoma’s Rashawn Johnson could provide the life-changing push they crave.



‘Prayers & Poetry’ was written with one defined purpose; to inspire and empower intimacy with God. Confident that this intimacy can lead more fulfilling prayers and a new lease of life, Johnson is delighted to be releasing his work to the world.



Synopsis:



PRAYERS & poetry is from God it is a biblically based book designed to inspire motivate and lead you into intimacy with God you will learn how to go deeper and have more fulfilling Prayers.



You will also learn how to break strongholds. PRAYERS & POETRY is an excellent tool for inspiration and motivation. You will receive practical tips to increase your consistency.



As the author explains, each and every facet of the book is taken from his own life.



“As I grew up I learned how to accept God into my life and resist the devil. My prayer life began one night when I heard a voice. I was afforded a wonderful gift by God and surrendered my life to him,” says Johnson.



Continuing, “I’ve always been fond of writing but these religious experiences have driven me to put pen to paper more often and write something that the entire world can benefit from.”



Critics praise the author for the diligent efforts he is taking to change the lives of others. However, as Johnson attests, he sees it as a divine calling.



“So many people out there need help; whether to kick-start, improve or repair their relationship with God. I hope my book gives them something to think about and compels them to find prayer more fulfilling,” he adds.



With the book’s popularity expected to soar, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Prayers & Poetry’, published by Rosedog Books, is available now: http://amazon.com http://bookorders@rosedogbooks.com or order by phone at 800-788-7654 http:// Barnes and noble



About the Author: Rashawn Johnson

Author Rashawn Johnson was born and raised in New Orleans Louisiana his stepfather taught him some things about the bible. Johnson began to learn more about the bible throughout the years and how to submit himself to God and resist the devil. His love for God would eventually lead him to Acts 2:38 and he was born again from water and spirit. His Prayer life didn't begin until after he fulfilled his calling to get re-baptized in the name of Jesus.



Johnson's Prayer life began one night as he was half-asleep he heard a voice it was the sound of many waters in this book Johnson talks about how God gave him his gift and how he surrendered himself to God. Today Johnson continues on writing. he possesses the necessary biblical knowledge from God to write PRAYERS & POETRY he has an intimacy with God and a calling on his life. This book is a must for believers and non-believers Johnson likes camping writing and worship music.