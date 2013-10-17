PRC Book Printing Service Announce Children Book Printing Services This Fall

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- PRC Book Printing Service is pleased to announce its children book printing services for the fall season. With its children book printing services, PRC can assist self-publishers with putting their heartwarming story down on paper for many children to enjoy and share with their friends and family as the book is passed down from generation to generation. PRC Book Printing Service is proud to say that they meet the highest standards set by the industry, meeting all laws and regulations in the process.



The children book printing company produces various types of products for self-publishers, publishers, and many other companies all over the world. These products include hard cover, soft cover, board book and perfect bound book printing. All perfect bound children’s books produced are highly durable and strong because they are made with extra glue and extra sewing can be used upon request. For those who have never used a book printing company before, PRC Book Printing Service will be glad to assist individuals through the producing process, so the book will meet all expectations when printed.



As an overseas children book printing company, PRC Book Printing Service will have the product shipped approximately 4-6 weeks depending on destination (East coast, Central or West Coast) from the date of its completion. PRC Book Printing Service is committed to exceeding customer expectations by offering prices that are more affordable than their competitors. Customers can choose affordable options when ordering quantities of 1000 or more. This way, customers can save money and their children’s story will reach more children, spreading joy around the world in the process.



Self-publishers who would like to know more information about the children’s book printing services can email the company or call 888-725-7817. A customer representative will answer any questions regarding children’s book printing so self-publishers can get started immediately on putting their story down on paper.



About PRC Book Printing Service

American-based, PRC Book Printing Service has been working with two Chinese printing partners for the past 10 years. PRC Book Printing Service will handle any type of print project a person has in mind. The book printing company is devoted to delivering high quality print services at the most affordable prices possible. That has been the key to the company’s success throughout its existence. PRC Book Printing Service is dedicated to giving customers complete satisfaction through steady, personal communication and reliable project management that will complete any job before the deadline.



For more information, please visit http://pearlriverchinaprinting.com/.