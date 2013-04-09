Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- PRC Book Printing Service announces hard cover case-bound book printing services. From text-heavy novels, to creatively illustrated children’s book, PRC Book Printing offers high quality services for complete customer satisfaction. The company has customers all across the world from publishing companies, independent authors, advertising agencies, manufacturing companies, print brokers to even Mom’s cook book. PRC Book Printing can deliver a variety of cover options such as cloth, fabric, laminated paper and leatherettes. To speak with a customer service representative over the phone, please call 888-725-7817.



PRC Book Printing Service offers an array of printing services at the most affordable prices. PRC Book Printing presents customers with many types of binding styles, from soft cover book (saddle stitch and perfect bound), board books, flash cards, to even board game. No matter what the request, they will work to make any vision a reality and make the process stress free. The company showcases print catalogs, cook books, coffee table books, photo books, children books, magazine books, manuals, calendars, and directory books throughout the company website.



The book printing company handles every part of the process with care, from the initial call with the customer, to delivery of a high-quality product. Customers will have their finished products delivered quickly, with the standard turn-around time for printing overseas being 6 to 10 weeks. Each project the company handles is customized toward the client, so proofing, production and shipping dates will vary, but the company is dedicated to having the finished product produced and delivered on time.



Customers are encouraged to fill out the “Request a Quote” form on the company website. In this form, customers will be able to describe their project in full detail, explaining exactly what they want for complete satisfaction. Within 48 hours, PRC Book Printing Service will have an affordable estimate ready. PRC Book Printing will work hard to bring a customers’ vision to life.



American-based, PRC Book Printing Service has been working with two Chinese printing partners for the past 10 years. PRC Book Printing Service will handle any type of print project a person has in mind. The book printing company is devoted to delivering high quality print services at the most affordable prices possible. That has been the key to the company’s success throughout its existence. PRC Book Printing Service is dedicated to giving customers complete satisfaction through steady, personal communication and reliable project management that will complete any job before the deadline.



For more information, please visit http://pearlriverchinaprinting.com/.