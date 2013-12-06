PRC Book Printing Service Now Offering Hard Cover Book Printing Services This December

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- PRC Book Printing Service is gearing up for the holiday season by announcing hard cover book printing services. There are many advantages to using the overseas book printing service, with one of them being that they offer customers many fabrics to choose from. When designing their hard cover book, customers can choose between silk, woven fabric, non-woven fabric, natural linen cloths, textured cloths and more when designing their hard cover. Incorporating cloth fabrics into the design of a hard cover book wasn’t the norm until the late 19th century. Now, this type of cover has become more popular than ever, with the services provided by PRC Book Printing Service.



Working with an American-based, overseas book printing manufacturer such as PRC presents many benefits to American publishers. As part of the dedicated service, PRC Book Printing Service will work hard to find the exact fabric a customer desires, or finds one that is an ideal match. This service is one of the many reasons why American customers use PRC, as opposed to book printing manufacturers based outside of the states.



Customers can request a standard, mid-grade or high-grade cloth when choosing PRC Book Printing Service. To ensure customers get the exact cloth they desire, the company will send examples of different cloth grades and colors for review and approval. As an American-based overseas book printing company, PRC Book Printing Service offers affordable prices that will help keep costs low during the holiday season, while providing the quality work from overseas. All of the options and services are provided to make the customer’s shopping experience easy. More information on the hardcover book printing samples can be found on the hardcover book printing page of the company website. This holiday, make book printing easy by requesting a quote from PRC Book Printing Service.



About PRC Book Printing Service

American-based, PRC Book Printing Service has been working with two Chinese printing partners for the past 10 years. PRC Book Printing Service will handle any type of print project a person has in mind. The book printing company is devoted to delivering high quality print services at the most affordable prices possible. That has been the key to the company’s success throughout its existence. PRC Book Printing Service is dedicated to giving customers complete satisfaction through steady, personal communication and reliable project management that will complete any job before the deadline.



For more information, please visit http://pearlriverchinaprinting.com/.