PRC Book Printing Service Now Offers Children Book Printing Services

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- PRC Book Printing Service, a world-class manufacturing group specializing in high-quality book printing, now offers children book printing services. When it comes to children’s book printing, the standard is high, due to the ever changing laws and regulations. The China printing company offers a printer that will not only meet these expectations, but exceed them. Standing out from other competitors around the globe, PRC Book Printing Service offers many children products to customers. People who work with the company will find an extensive line of products including hard cover books, soft cover books, board books, card games, flash cards, board games and more.



Customers can rely on PRC Book Printing Service for durable hard cover books and board books. After a child gets his/her hands on their favorite hard cover book, it is easy for daily wear and tear to show after a few weeks. With hard cover books and board books from PRC Book Printing Service, they will be sure to last longer, so the child can have more fun with the book before it becomes to worn.



PRC Book Printing Service also manufactures Saddle stitch and perfect bound book printing. What makes the saddle stitch printing a popular option is the fact that PRC Book Printing Service offers a special lamination which keeps the cover of the book from curling. When printing overseas, curling is a big concern for many customers. However, PRC Book Printing Service has perfected flat-laying covers over the years. The company’s perfect bound books are more durable than ever, because it uses extra glue to make the book stronger. If customers are interested, PRC Book Printing Service will also reinforce the book binding with more sewing. This also makes the book stronger and more durable. For hard cover or soft cover book printing needs, customers can call 888-725-7817.



About PRC Book Printing Service

American-based, PRC Book Printing Service has been working with two Chinese printing partners for the past 10 years. PRC Book Printing Service will handle any type of print project a person has in mind. The book printing company is devoted to delivering high quality print services at the most affordable prices possible. That has been the key to the company’s success throughout its existence. PRC Book Printing Service is dedicated to giving customers complete satisfaction through steady, personal communication and reliable project management that will complete any job before the deadline.



For more information, please visit http://pearlriverchinaprinting.com/.