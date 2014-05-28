PRC Book Printing Services Now Offering Children's Book Printing for Spring 2014

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- PRC Book Printing Service is now offering children’s book printing for spring 2014. The company specializes in all book printing services including hard cover, soft cover, and board books. Get a free quote today and see the magic they can produce on the page.



Board books are a practical choice for young children who aren’t yet mature enough to be careful with delicate objects. The durable Board book material is made to withstand whatever the cute little terrors throw at it.



The staff at PRC Book Printing Service takes pride in their work, meticulously measuring each component of the project to ensure an unbeatable product. They take the time to select the appropriate gray board and thickness, heavy weight end paper to hold the block to the cover, and special reinforced mesh cut and sized for each particular project. Each hardcover book is held together with patented high quality Smyth Sewn binding. Ask about cook book printing – a great way for pre-teen children to learn basic and safe cooking skills.



Softcover children’s books come in saddle stitch or perfect bound. Saddle stitch offers special lamination to prevent curling, a major concern with softcover books. Clients have the option of extra glue and sewing to strengthen softcover books.



Board book printing is the best binding method for books with few words and illustrations. They are perfect for very young children (under 4) who have trouble turning pages and don’t require so much printed material in their books. Through advanced manufacturing techniques, PRC Book Printing Service is able to prevent board books from curling or bowing.



PRC Book Printing Service uses soy based ink and complies with all printing regulations. For more information visit them online or call 888-725-7817



About PRC Book Printing Services

American-based, PRC Book Printing Service has been working with two Chinese printing partners for the past 10 years. PRC Book Printing Service will handle any type of print project a person has in mind. The book printing company is devoted to delivering high quality print services at the most affordable prices possible. That has been the key to the company’s success throughout its existence. PRC Book Printing Service is dedicated to giving customers complete satisfaction through steady, personal communication and reliable project management that will complete any job before the deadline.



For more information, please visit http://pearlriverchinaprinting.com/.