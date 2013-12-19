Pre- and Post-Workout Stretches for Muscle Engagement

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- Many runners stretch before a run as it feels good and helps warm the body before activity, but more and more fitness professionals are recommending that everyone (including runners) do a series of low-intensity body-weight exercises referred to as pre-hab before workouts. Traditional static stretching methods signal the muscle to relax, while more active dynamic stretches encourage them to engage and warm up in preparation for activity.



Using a stretching tool such as a flexible training band or another form of resistance can aid in performing these exercises, and help improve range of motion in the joints and muscles which will increase overall physical performance. These flexible stretch bands can be found at fitness stores or general shopping centers, and a few simple exercises can be done in 10-15 minutes prior to activity to help increase performance and aid in recovery after the workout is over.



For the calves, place the band under the ball of the foot, then extend the leg forward and lift the toes up. For 10-15 seconds, push the foot down into the resistance of the band to stretch and activate the claves, then release. Repeat for 2-3 cycles before switching to the other side.



Quads, hamstrings, glutes and even triceps can be warmed by wrapping the band around the top of the foot and pulling upwards towards the buttocks. Using a wall for support, or nothing to work balance, hold the band taught and gently push into the resistance of the band with the foot. Move the foot downward toward the floor to stretch and warm these muscles that will help the body power through a run.



Finally, for the hips that are hard to warm at times, lie flat on the back with the resistance band in one hand and wrapped around the opposite foot. Turn the foot into the hip at a 90 degree angle, and then push against the resistance, moving the foot to the outside hip to stretch the rotator area of the hip joint. Hold for 15-20 seconds, and do 3-4 sets before switching.



These simple exercises can help warm the body for activity, and increase overall performance through dynamic stretching and more muscle engagement.



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