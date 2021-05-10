Pre-Employment Testing Software Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 : Berke Group, Wonderlic, Criteria, eSkill

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2021 -- Global Pre-employment Testing Software Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns& country along with competitive landscape, player's market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Pre-employment Testing Software Market Definition and Brief Overview:

Pre-employment testing software is used to evaluate candidates to help companies and HR departments make informed hiring decisions. With the help of these solutions, organizations can screen candidates for personality, aptitude, skills, and other assessments. Some pre-employment testing software includes industry-specific testing for roles such as sales managers, accountants, or technical writers. Some software solutions also include premade and customizable tests that can be accessed either remotely or onsite and provide real-time test results and reports.



Major Players in This Report Include,

IBM Corporation (United States), Berke Group, LLC (United States), Wonderlic, Inc. (United States), Criteria Corp. (United States), eSkill Corporation (United States), Indeed (United States), Harrison Assessments International, Ltd. (United States), iMocha (United States), Mettl Online Assessment (United States) and Select International, Inc. (United States)



Global Pre-employment Testing Software Market Report offers a detailed overview of this market and discusses the dominant factors affecting the growth of the market. The impact of Porter's five armies on the market over the next few years has been discussed for a long time in this study. We will also forecast global market size and market outlook over the next few years.



Types of Products, Applications and Global Pre-employment Testing Software Market Report Geographical Scope taken as the Main Parameter for Market Analysis. This Research Report Conducts an assessment of the industry chain supporting this market. It also provides accurate information on various aspects of this market, such as production capacity, available production capacity utilization, industrial policies affecting the manufacturing chain and market growth.



Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

In March 2020, Criteria Corp, a Los Angeles-based company has acquired Revelian, an Australian leader in the field of emotional intelligence and game-based assessments.

On January 19, 2021, Criteria Corp., has launched two new assessments, Cognify and Workplace Safety Profile (WSP) assessments to its customers in the North American market. These assessments are developed by Revelian, an Australian-based leader in game-based talent assessment.



Market Trend

- Integrations with Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS)

- Data-driven Hiring Approach with Customizable Option



Market Drivers

- Increasing Demand of Solutions owing to Increase in the Large and Medium Enterprises

- Growing Number of Start-Ups around the Globe

- High Demand Due To User-Friendly Interface and Flexibility



Opportunities

- Growing Automation and Adoption of Artificial Intelligence to Make Informed Decisions

- Data Reporting Capabilities with High Volumes of Candidates from Multiple Location



The Global Pre-employment Testing Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Standalone, Integrated), Application (Personality Testing, Skills Assessment, Cognitive Ability Testing, Aptitude Testing, Others (Online Test, Integrity Test, Candidate Comparison)), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises), Deployment Type (Cloud-based, On-premise), Platform (Mobile Based, PC Based), Pricing (One Time License, Monthly Subscription, Annually Subscription), End User (BFSI, Information Technology, Marketing & Advertising, Healthcare, Retail, Government, Others)



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Pre-employment Testing Software market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The Pre-employment Testing Software market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Pre-employment Testing Software market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Pre-employment Testing Software Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global Pre-employment Testing Software Market

The report highlights Pre-employment Testing Software market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Pre-employment Testing Software market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



