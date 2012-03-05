Valdosta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2012 -- Reducing employee turnover and its associated costs is becoming an important aspect of business in 2012. As companies become more highly targeted by jobseekers, a real need exists for human resource departments and hiring managers to do their due diligence in employee selection.



The Chrysalis Corporation has launched an innovative series of instant hiring video tips tailored to employer’s needs.



The video hiring tips are targeted to both large companies and the small business owners, who perhaps have more at stake in the staffing of their business venture. In fact, the smaller and medium sized business may not have the resources that are available to the larger hirers to effectively evaluate interviewees. Each video is under two minutes and contains no-cost, actionable tips that can be implemented by any business to decrease employee turnover and achieve better hires.



These instant hiring tips are available at http://www.chrysaliscorporation.com/category/instant-hiring-tips. Pre-employment assessment tests are the speciality of the Chrysalis Corporation. The company CEO, Michael Spremulli states “I am a corporate personality profiler who is able to help companies predict in advance - with pin-point accuracy - how a job applicant will perform in a position before they are hired. The end results for companies are better hires - guaranteed.”



The cost of evaluating a potential new hire can vary hugely so it is a business function best dealt with professionally (the Society for Human Resource Management, estimated that it costs $3,500.00 to replace one $8.00 per hour employee). Pre-employment tests are widely used to compare job candidates to the ‘ideal’ employee to give employers a good idea if the candidate is a good ‘fit’ for the company in terms of reliability and good conduct. According to Forbes, these tests have further benefits for a company – saving both time and money, and even boosting morale. While a validated test will not illegally discriminate, it is best to use the services of a professional company to avoid any legal issues that could arise from an invalid or unreliable testing source.



For more information visit: http://www.chrysaliscorporation.com



About The Chrysalis Corporation

The Chrysalis Corporation offers pre-employment assessment solutions to companies in a wide variety of industries - irrespective of size - since 1998. They offer a complimentary, no-obligation, employee selection consultation.