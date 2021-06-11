Pre-Engineered Building Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 : ATCO, Nucor, Lindab Group

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2021 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Pre-engineered Building Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Pre-engineered Building market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

BlueScope Steel (Australia), NCI Building Systems (United States), Nucor Corporation (United States), Kirby Building Systems (Kuwait), Zamil Steel Holding Company (Saudi Arabia), ATCO (Canada), Lindab Group (Sweden), PEBS Pennar (India), PEB Steel Buildings (Vietnam), Everest Industries (India).



Scope of the Report of Pre-engineered Building

Pre-engineered buildings are generally steel structures, the structural members like columns, roof truss, purlins etc. being pre-fabricated in a factory in accordance with the design specifications and they are created in the site, joined together using bolts. The prefabricated structural members are typically â€œIâ€ sections. The foundations of these pre-engineered buildings are the conventional concrete foundations to support the lighter super structure and to carry heavy loads. The floor of such buildings is also built of conventional concrete in certain circumstances.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Concrete, Steel Products, Others), Application (Residential Building, Commercial Building, Industrial Building, Infrastructure Sectors), Structure (Single-Story, Multi-Story)



The Pre-engineered Building Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, geography segment, end use/application segment and competitor segment and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail.



Market Trends:

Growing Number of Smart Cities in Developing Regions

Rising Need for Reduced Construction Time and Cost and for Lightweight Building Structure



Opportunities:

Increasing Population and Rapid Urbanization Led to a Large Number of New Construction Projects



Market Drivers:

Rapid Industrialization and Growth in Infrastructural Investment Worldwide

Rising Demand for Green Buildings

Increase in the Usage of Steel in Building and Construction Developments



Challenges:

Dearth of Skilled Labor



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Research Methodology:

- The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Pre-engineered Building

- In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Pre-engineered Building various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

- Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Pre-engineered Building.

- In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

- Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players' revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

- Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.



Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.

(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)



