Pre-Kindergarten Parent's Academy Assists Parents in Furthering Early Education

Experts agree that children learn as they play, especially in the early years. Many parents believe this means they don't need to guide their children and yet nothing is further from the truth. "Parents concerned about preparing their children for school need to make use of activities for Preschool children which are designed for parents and children to enjoy together," Leah Broman of Pre-Kindergarten Parent's Academy explains.



When parents understand which toys, books, apps and learning tools encourage children to learn as they play, they are more likely to purchase these items rather than toys which serve no purpose other than to entertain the child. Parents with an understanding of the normal stages of development buy those items which the child will get the most benefit from in terms of learning. "Pre-Kindergarten Parent's Academy not only provides recommendations for activities and items to buy, the site offers useful facts and,information and guidance on parenting skills to assist parents in teaching their children," Leah Broman says.



Learning involves much more than recognizing letters and numbers or learning basic facts. Children need to learn self-control and self regulation in order to succeed in school while parents must act as advocates for their children and learn to recognize learning problems so help may be sought. "Pre-Kindergarten Parent's Academy addresses these topics and more as education starts at home," Leah Broman continues.



As parents want additional resources to ensure their child's success in school, Pre-Kindergarten Parent's Academy explains how to develop a child's reading and language skills and provides ideas for teaching Math and Science. Bonus Math activities for Preschoolers also come with the program to ensure every child making use of the program obtains 'Kindergarten ready' skills. In addition, children get practice using higher-level thinking skills such as problem solving and reasoning. “These skills help the child in every area of school," Leah Broman declares.



Fun and educational crafts and activities are included at no additional charge, and Pre-Kindergarten Parent's Academy makes recommendations on which items every home with preschool children should have. Parents learn how a positive attitude is very powerful and how to share this attitude with a child along with easy tips for creating a home environment suitable for learning at every stage. "Learning is best accomplished through play with young children. Pre-Kindergarten Parent's Academy ensures that all information imparted in the program encourages learning through play as early learning and success begets later learning and success. This remains the goal of Pre-Kindergarten Parent's Academy at all times," Leah Broman states.



About Pre-Kindergarten Parent's Academy

Pre-Kindergarten Parent's Academy is a 6 month course for parents which provides advice and information to parents and preschool activities designed to help children reach their full potential by the time they are ready to enter school. In addition to maximizing the child's potential, the program works to improve the relationship between the child and parent as this leads to greater self-esteem and better behavior. Parents, when using this program learn parenting methods and styles which encourage children and learn how to use discipline effectively. Other topics covered include how to find the best school and giving a child the passion to succeed. Parents find this program to be of great assistance in preparing their child for life.