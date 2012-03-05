Pre-owned Rolex Watch Seller Beckertime Launches Redesigned Website

Keller, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2012 -- Beckertime has just launched their updated Website to better serve their customers. As one of the largest pre-owned Rolex dealers in the world, Beckertime is known for high quality watches at affordable prices that are delivered with superior customer service.



Pre-owned Rolex watches are renowned the world over for their quality, sophistication beauty and versatility. As a Father and Son team, Gordon and Matthew Becker began bringing used Rolex watches to discerning buyers in 1998, and today, Beckertime has grown into one of the Internet's premier distributors of pre-owned watches.



In order to better serve its ever expanding customer base, Beckertime has redesigned their Website to showcase the brilliance and detail of their pre-owned Rolex collection and other high end watches. “We wanted to enhance the shopping and buying experience for our customers the world over by making the Website more user friendly,” said Matthew Becker. Customers can now easily browse our used Rolex watches, shop securely and learn about all of our services including our soon-to-be-launched affiliate program.”



Many different Rolex watches are represented on the redesigned Website. They include several from the Rolex Oyster and Cellini lines and dozens of other classic, iconic and sought-after Rolex models. “We have such a vast inventory and new watches are arriving daily, so much of our inventory never makes it to the Website,” said Mathew Becker. "If a customer can’t find what they desire on Beckertime.com, we have the resources and buying power to get them exactly what they want for the lowest price possible.”



Beckertime provides the finest quality original and aftermarket parts and accessories as well as offering service and cleaning for current Rolex owners. Their no-risk money-back guarantee is just one more reason why they have become one of the world’s most successful sellers of pre-owned Rolex watches. “In order to maintain the highest standards of excellence, we do whatever it takes to give our customers a positive buying experience and the highest quality watches,” said Matthew Becker. For more information, please visit http://www.beckertime.com



About Beckertime

Beckertime is one of the world’s largest Internet sellers of pre-owned Rolex watches. Beckertime is internationally recognized as experts on Rolex and specializes in buying and selling Rolex timepieces. They have been featured in articles targeting the jewelry trade and written about in books on successful eBay commerce. They are eBay's largest pre-owned Rolex seller in the world and their large inventory selection, great pricing and commitment to service excellence has earned them eBay's highest seller designation with over 16,000 total feedbacks and a 13 year positive feedback ratio of 99.9 percent.