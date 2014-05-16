New Financial Services research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Pre-paid card transactions in Brazil is far smaller than other financial cards, both in terms of number of cards and number of transactions. Pre-paid cards are issued by a number of different companies and they provide a number of different services. The category continued to show positive growth in 2013, with 12% increase in number of cards issued and 15% growth in current value transactions.
Euromonitor International's Pre-Paid Card Transactions in Brazil report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Closed Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions, Open Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Pre-Paid Card Transactions market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
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