Pre-Paid Cards in Italy - New Report Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Pre-Paid Cards in Italy" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- The growth of pre-paid cards in Italy was linked to cultural factors such as the reluctance of consumers to build up debt, the worry of hidden bank fees and the desire of tracking expenditure. Furthermore, pre-paid cards also target the unbanked population such as immigrants and very young people.
Euromonitor International's Pre-Paid Card Transactions in Italy report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Product coverage: Closed Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions, Open Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Pre-Paid Card Transactions market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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